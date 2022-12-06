Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) PT Raised to $355.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $290.00 to $355.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $302.61.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of APD opened at $314.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $266.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $320.62. The company has a market cap of $69.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.8% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.