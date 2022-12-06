Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $93.74 and last traded at $93.80. Approximately 31,193 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,190,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABNB. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Airbnb from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Airbnb from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Airbnb from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.70.

Airbnb Stock Down 5.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.68 and its 200 day moving average is $108.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $60.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

In related news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $473,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,681,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 19,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.68, for a total value of $1,860,688.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,087 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,164.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $473,357.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,681,634.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 833,241 shares of company stock worth $93,845,333 in the last quarter. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Airbnb by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co grew its position in Airbnb by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Airbnb by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

