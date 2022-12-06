Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.45.

NYSE ALK traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,290,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,758. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.81 and a 200 day moving average of $44.01. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $61.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 115.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at $499,254.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

