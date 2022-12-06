Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.82

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$9.82 and last traded at C$9.86, with a volume of 1469160 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on AQN. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Desjardins downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$19.90.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 2.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.73 billion and a PE ratio of 109.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.26.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.246 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.99%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 780.89%.

In related news, Director Christopher Huskilson bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.63 per share, with a total value of C$197,667.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$595,793.10. In other news, Senior Officer Arun Banskota bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.30 per share, with a total value of C$1,476,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 196,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,411,980.80. Also, Director Christopher Huskilson bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$11.63 per share, with a total value of C$197,667.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$595,793.10. Insiders bought a total of 166,260 shares of company stock worth $1,969,606 in the last three months.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

Featured Articles

