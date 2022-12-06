Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.82

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$9.82 and last traded at C$9.86, with a volume of 1469160 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on AQN shares. Desjardins lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$19.90.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.26, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of C$6.73 billion and a PE ratio of 111.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.26.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Algonquin Power & Utilities

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.246 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.99%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 780.89%.

In other Algonquin Power & Utilities news, Director Christopher Huskilson acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$11.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$197,667.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 51,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$595,793.10. In other news, Senior Officer Arun Banskota purchased 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,476,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 196,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,411,980.80. Also, Director Christopher Huskilson acquired 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.63 per share, with a total value of C$197,667.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$595,793.10. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 166,260 shares of company stock worth $1,969,606.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

(Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.