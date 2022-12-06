Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €230.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($242.11) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €260.00 ($273.68) price target on Allianz in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($253.68) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($231.58) target price on Allianz in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €271.00 ($285.26) target price on Allianz in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €235.00 ($247.37) target price on Allianz in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
Allianz Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of FRA:ALV opened at €203.00 ($213.68) on Friday. Allianz has a 12-month low of €167.30 ($176.11) and a 12-month high of €206.80 ($217.68). The business’s 50 day moving average is €183.19 and its 200 day moving average is €181.45.
About Allianz
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
