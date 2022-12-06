Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.40.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Institutional Trading of Allison Transmission
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at about $16,514,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 100.9% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 11.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 85,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,657 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,617,000 after buying an additional 45,149 shares during the last quarter.
Allison Transmission Stock Down 1.9 %
Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.87 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 71.96%. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Allison Transmission Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.
About Allison Transmission
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.
