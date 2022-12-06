Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Receives $27.11 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.11.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALLO. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Allogene Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $19.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.60.

Institutional Trading of Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 126,580.16% and a negative return on equity of 37.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 80.5% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 41.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.