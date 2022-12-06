Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Trimmed by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 44.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 3,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 303,656 shares valued at $20,129,470. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.1 %

Alphabet stock traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.36. 318,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,504,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.77 and its 200-day moving average is $106.49.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.77.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.