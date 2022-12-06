Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPS) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

Alpine Summit Energy Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALPS opened at $5.28 on Tuesday. Alpine Summit Energy Partners has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $7.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Summit Energy Partners

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alpine Summit Energy Partners stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Alpine Summit Energy Partners Company Profile

Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc operates as an energy developer in the United States. It has various oil and gas assets in the Austin Chalk and Eagle Ford formations in the Giddings Field near Austin, Texas. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

