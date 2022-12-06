Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $40.51

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.51 and last traded at $40.58, with a volume of 6811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $127.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alteryx to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alteryx from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Alteryx Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Transactions at Alteryx

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.30). Alteryx had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 103.88%. The business had revenue of $215.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.11 million. Research analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paula Hansen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,793 shares in the company, valued at $4,665,471.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alteryx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Alteryx by 177.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,421,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,820,000 after buying an additional 909,010 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,379,000 after purchasing an additional 806,018 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the third quarter worth approximately $19,151,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 201.0% during the third quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 438,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,504,000 after purchasing an additional 293,021 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter worth approximately $20,741,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

