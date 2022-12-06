Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.78

Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.78 and last traded at $3.79, with a volume of 36755 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA to $5.00 in a report on Friday. HSBC upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altice USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.65.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altice USA

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). Altice USA had a net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 119.88%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $315,284.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,323,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,226,010.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altice USA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 798.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. 56.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altice USA

(Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.