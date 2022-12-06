Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Trading Up 15.3 %

Shares of Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.02. Altisource Asset Management has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $27.44. The stock has a market cap of $38.92 million, a PE ratio of -32.69 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Trading of Altisource Asset Management

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

