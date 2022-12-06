Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Rosenblatt Securities to $100.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Summit Insights lowered Ambarella from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ambarella from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.73.

AMBA opened at $75.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.96 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.05. Ambarella has a one year low of $49.02 and a one year high of $224.86.

In related news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $156,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 905,657 shares in the company, valued at $57,282,805.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Ambarella news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,476 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $156,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 905,657 shares in the company, valued at $57,282,805.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher Day sold 670 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $42,377.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,235.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,246 shares of company stock worth $937,852. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ambarella by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ambarella by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

