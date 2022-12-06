American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) PT Raised to $12.00 at Cowen

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

AOUT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday.

American Outdoor Brands Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of AOUT stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.19. American Outdoor Brands has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $23.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.34 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Outdoor Brands ( NASDAQ:AOUT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $43.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.11 million. American Outdoor Brands had a negative net margin of 36.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.78%. The company’s revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Outdoor Brands news, CEO Brian Daniel Murphy acquired 11,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $101,430.35. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,789.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Barry M. Monheit purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $90,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,790 shares in the company, valued at $269,599.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Daniel Murphy purchased 11,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $101,430.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 146,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,789.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 36,023 shares of company stock valued at $324,676 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Outdoor Brands

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOUT. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $6,135,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,539,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,470,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 387,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 121,606 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 705,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after buying an additional 96,485 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Outdoor Brands

(Get Rating)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

