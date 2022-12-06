Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) Shares Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,144 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 24,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000.

Get Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF alerts:

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of DIVO stock opened at $36.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.70. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.59 and a 1 year high of $30.79.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.