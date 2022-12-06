Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Raises Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,901,362,000 after buying an additional 25,630,363 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 4,407.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103,061 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Intel by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,818,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,327,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076,202 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen started coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intel Price Performance

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.46.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.92%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

