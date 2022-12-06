Amy A. Samford Acquires 2,000 Shares of NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) Stock

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) CFO Amy A. Samford acquired 2,000 shares of NL Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $13,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NL Industries Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NL stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.75. 9,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,573. NL Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $10.71. The company has a market cap of $329.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.54.

Get NL Industries alerts:

NL Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. NL Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of NL Industries

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NL Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in NL Industries by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in NL Industries by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in NL Industries by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NL Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NL Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

NL Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.