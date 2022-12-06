Analysts Set Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Target Price at $63.00

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola FEMSA

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 57.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 16.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.3% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 29,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

KOF stock opened at $67.47 on Thursday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $69.79. The company has a market cap of $113.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.58 and a 200 day moving average of $60.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.24. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $1.3398 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is 60.39%.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of beverages. Its product line includes sparkling beverages, sports drinks, energy drinks, juices & nectars, dairy products, teas, fruit-based beverages, sparkling water, and purified water. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico and Central America and South America.

