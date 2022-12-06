Analysts Set Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Target Price at $74.40

Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JBL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

JBL stock opened at $70.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.10. Jabil has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $73.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.33. Jabil had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jabil will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.63%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Jabil news, CEO Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $76,997.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,365 shares in the company, valued at $8,445,585.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 7,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $511,533.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,781 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,899.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $76,997.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,445,585.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,855 shares of company stock worth $6,455,375. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Jabil by 0.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 45,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 7.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Jabil by 2.1% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Jabil by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

