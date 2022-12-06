Analysts Set Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) PT at $331.75

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $331.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LGGNY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 298 ($3.63) to GBX 295 ($3.60) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America cut Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group raised Legal & General Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BNP Paribas raised Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Legal & General Group Stock Down 1.1 %

LGGNY opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. Legal & General Group has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average is $14.88.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

