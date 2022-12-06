Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Jonestrading

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Jonestrading from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company.
Anavex Life Sciences Stock Down 20.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ AVXL opened at $9.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 0.71. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $20.24.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Anavex Life Sciences
Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL)
- CrowdStrike Selloff: It’s Time For Investors to Strike
- Pure Storage is a Steady Eddie Growing Storage Play
- Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Fastenal, An Aristocrat To Be
- Is Big Lots the Next Bed Bath & Beyond Disaster in the Making?
Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.