Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Jonestrading

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Jonestrading from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ AVXL opened at $9.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 0.71. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $20.24.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 528.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 102,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 85,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

