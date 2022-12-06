Angel Gold (CVE:ANG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.14

Shares of Angel Gold Corp. (CVE:ANG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 221800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Angel Gold Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.31 million and a P/E ratio of -1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Angel Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Angel Gold Corp., an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Colombia. It explores for gold deposits. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the El Porvenir gold property located within the Segovia-Remedios gold belt in the Department of Antioquia, Colombia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.