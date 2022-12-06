Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 383.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,698 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,081 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 0.5% of Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 113.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in Applied Materials by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 228.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 355 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.52.

AMAT stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.73. The company had a trading volume of 53,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,755,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a market cap of $90.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.99.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

