AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,115,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508,923 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 0.8% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $375,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $47,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 85.8% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.68. 94,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,940,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.63. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.50 and a twelve month high of $110.98.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 45.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,363,426.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,363,426.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

