AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 859,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,930 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $166,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Visa by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,928,211,000 after buying an additional 5,527,427 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Visa by 20,610.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,031,721 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,556,000 after buying an additional 5,007,425 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Visa by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,197,824,000 after buying an additional 2,830,580 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,802,692,000 after buying an additional 2,664,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 21,641.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,245,199 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,124,000 after buying an additional 2,234,872 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

V traded down $3.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,172,069. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.93. The company has a market capitalization of $395.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on V shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

