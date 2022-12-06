AQR Capital Management LLC Has $121.57 Million Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 435,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,990 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $121,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 412.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth $59,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MOH. Barclays lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.71.

Molina Healthcare stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $335.58. 1,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.77. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.78 and a 52 week high of $374.00.

In other Molina Healthcare news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 14,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $5,068,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,130 shares in the company, valued at $23,145,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 14,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $5,068,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,145,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total value of $865,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,280 shares of company stock worth $73,214,537 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

