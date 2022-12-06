AQR Capital Management LLC Has $619.84 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 24,131 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.4% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $619,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $1.57 on Tuesday, hitting $97.91. The stock had a trading volume of 257,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,504,650. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $151.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 303,656 shares valued at $20,129,470. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.