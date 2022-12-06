AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,725,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,023,444 shares during the period. Allstate comprises 0.5% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Allstate worth $215,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Allstate by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 13.1% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 136.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,289 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Allstate by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Allstate by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 115,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,998,000 after purchasing an additional 16,583 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

Allstate stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.80. 7,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,585. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.88. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The firm has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of -90.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -239.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Allstate to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.08.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.