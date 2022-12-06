AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 506,418 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,128,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506,418 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 1.17% of Steel Dynamics worth $137,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 70.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 27,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 55.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.90. 10,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,770. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $109.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.47.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 65.26%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 6.00%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,034,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 701,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,618,650.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,034,888.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

See Also

