AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 682,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,695 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 1.28% of Snap-on worth $133,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 391.7% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Snap-on by 752.2% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In other news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,204,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,433.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,204,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,433.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $835,135.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,880.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,683 shares of company stock worth $10,875,392. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snap-on Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of SNA traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,795. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.07. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $245.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 20.84%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

