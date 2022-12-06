AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 191,236 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 600,297 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 191,236 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.7% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $307,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNH. Raymond James downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE UNH traded up $3.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $538.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,555,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $526.89 and a 200 day moving average of $518.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.73 and a one year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

