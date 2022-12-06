AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 990,166 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,307,664 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 990,166 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $157,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in shares of Walmart by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.26.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,138,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,819,772,494.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,524,402 shares of company stock valued at $826,260,798 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.95. 82,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,374,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.89.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

