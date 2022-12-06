Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.10.
ACHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Archer Aviation from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Archer Aviation Stock Down 8.3 %
Shares of NYSE:ACHR opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 14.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Archer Aviation has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $7.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.34.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 182.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Archer Aviation in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Archer Aviation by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.
Archer Aviation Company Profile
Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Archer Aviation (ACHR)
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
- CrowdStrike Selloff: It’s Time For Investors to Strike
- Pure Storage is a Steady Eddie Growing Storage Play
- Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.