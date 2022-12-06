Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Major Shareholder Brett Adcock Sells 120,000 Shares

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $301,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Brett Adcock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

On Monday, December 5th, Brett Adcock sold 49,584 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $119,497.44.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Brett Adcock sold 120,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $278,400.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Brett Adcock sold 4,096 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $9,830.40.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $241,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Brett Adcock sold 62,301 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $173,819.79.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $278,000.00.

On Thursday, October 20th, Brett Adcock sold 11,319 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $31,693.20.

On Monday, October 17th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $283,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $263,000.00.

On Thursday, October 6th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $286,000.00.

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of ACHR stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,858. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $7.81. The company has a current ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 14.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Archer Aviation

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACHR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 1,667.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,964,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570,169 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,234,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,464,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,978 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Archer Aviation by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,713,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,962,000 after buying an additional 1,037,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Archer Aviation by 422.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 846,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

About Archer Aviation

(Get Rating)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.