Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS) Trading Down 7.3%

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARIS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.09 and last traded at $15.09. Approximately 1,086 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 334,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Aris Water Solutions Trading Down 6.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.43. The company has a market capitalization of $873.06 million, a PE ratio of 1,523.00 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.