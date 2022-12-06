Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACIW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACIW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the October 31st total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armada Acquisition Corp. I

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Armada Acquisition Corp. I stock. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACIW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 294,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Armada Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

NASDAQ AACIW opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15. Armada Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.67.

