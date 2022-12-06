Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.68.

AANNF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aroundtown from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Aroundtown from €4.10 ($4.32) to €2.70 ($2.84) in a report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aroundtown from €3.60 ($3.79) to €2.00 ($2.11) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Aroundtown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Aroundtown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Aroundtown Price Performance

Shares of AANNF opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.05. Aroundtown has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $7.35.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

