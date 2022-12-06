Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer to $25.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Asana from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.05.

Asana Stock Down 11.1 %

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.04. Asana has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $83.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Insider Activity

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.27 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 79.14% and a negative return on equity of 190.24%. The company’s revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Asana will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $112,194.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 612,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,445,701.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $112,194.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 612,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,445,701.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 19,273,127 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $349,999,986.32. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares in the company, valued at $710,288,502.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,986 shares of company stock worth $165,326. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Asana

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Asana by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its position in Asana by 580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Asana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Asana by 311.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Asana by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

