Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $32.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ASAN. KeyCorp started coverage on Asana in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Asana from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Asana in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Asana from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Asana in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.05.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $14.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.62. Asana has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.59). Asana had a negative return on equity of 190.24% and a negative net margin of 79.14%. The business had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Asana will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $43,778.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,607 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,125.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $112,194.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 612,106 shares in the company, valued at $14,445,701.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $43,778.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,125.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,986 shares of company stock worth $165,326 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Asana by 15.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asana by 10.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Asana by 19.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Asana by 20.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 211,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after buying an additional 35,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Asana during the first quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

