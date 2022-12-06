AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 326,500 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the October 31st total of 356,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AssetMark Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMK. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $462,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $394,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 9.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 836,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,616,000 after buying an additional 75,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,154,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,179,000 after buying an additional 259,120 shares in the last quarter. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMK shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

AssetMark Financial Stock Performance

About AssetMark Financial

AMK opened at $24.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. AssetMark Financial has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $27.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.10.

(Get Rating)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

Featured Stories

