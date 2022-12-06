AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 326,500 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the October 31st total of 356,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AssetMark Financial
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMK. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $462,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $394,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 9.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 836,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,616,000 after buying an additional 75,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,154,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,179,000 after buying an additional 259,120 shares in the last quarter. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMK shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
AssetMark Financial Stock Performance
About AssetMark Financial
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AssetMark Financial (AMK)
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
- CrowdStrike Selloff: It’s Time For Investors to Strike
- Pure Storage is a Steady Eddie Growing Storage Play
- Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.