Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €21.00 ($22.11) to €19.00 ($20.00) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €16.00 ($16.84) to €17.50 ($18.42) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.69.

ARZGY opened at $9.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average of $7.82. Assicurazioni Generali has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Non-Life; Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, motor third-party liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

