Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,064 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 734,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,369,000 after buying an additional 291,249 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 200,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,441,000 after purchasing an additional 33,111 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 39,309 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $75.87 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.09 and a 1-year high of $91.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.88 and its 200 day moving average is $75.86.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.194 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.