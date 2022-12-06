Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,925 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $5,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IXN. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $48.13 on Tuesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $40.31 and a twelve month high of $65.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.47.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

