Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $6.31 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,329 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,246,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,414,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $182.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.98. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $227.13.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.