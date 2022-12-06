Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $1,473,731.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,667,724.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,085.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,525 shares of company stock valued at $7,644,070 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $73.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on EW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.76.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

