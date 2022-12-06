Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 20,946 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDWGet Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,946 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 63.4% during the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 8,665 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 546,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,413,000 after acquiring an additional 88,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 67.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after acquiring an additional 66,732 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SPDW opened at $30.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.01 and a 200 day moving average of $29.02. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $37.04.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

