Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 42,758 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,758 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $5,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 503,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,659,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 396,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,138,000 after buying an additional 11,454 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 343,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,350,000 after buying an additional 62,541 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 296,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,931,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 282,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,012,000 after buying an additional 19,209 shares in the last quarter.

VPU stock opened at $153.88 on Tuesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $131.72 and a one year high of $169.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.91.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

