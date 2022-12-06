Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Director Richard B. Hancock Sells 10,000 Shares

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) Director Richard B. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,881 shares in the company, valued at $594,152.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Avid Bioservices Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDMO traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $925.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.76. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $31.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.49.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 97.93% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $36.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDMO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 387.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the second quarter worth about $64,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the first quarter worth about $76,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 170.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

