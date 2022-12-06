B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 853,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,876,000. ProShares Short S&P500 comprises approximately 16.3% of B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 46.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter valued at $1,576,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 4,827.6% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 216.7% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 38,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.59. The stock had a trading volume of 177,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,295,484. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $17.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.88.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

